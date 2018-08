The National Weather Service indicates over an inch of rain has fallen in parts of Stark County during the night, with more on the way according to AccuWeather… You may find high water in some of the typical spots; Canton police say barricades HAD been set up at the Harrison Avenue bridge.

Here’s our Accuweather forecast:

Some severe storms today. Could cause flash flooding and damaging winds are possible. High 81

Tonight: showers then clouds. Low 64.

Tomorrow: Some sun. Maybe a shower. High 74.