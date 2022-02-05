Rain/Ice/Snow Storm in Books, Cleanup Continues
A woman uses a snowblower to clear a walkway as a motorist struggles to turn off of St. Paul Street to head westbound along E. Florida Avenue as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You probably still have more of it to shovel, but most of it will still be around at the end of next week.
Snow, that is.
Highs will be in the 30s next week says AccuWeather.
Even a 40 on Wednesday.
The snow totals varied across the area, according to the weather service, especially with all that ice in the Canton area.
Reports across Stark County varied from 5 to 10 inches, with the higher amounts in Hartville and Lawrence Township.
A few snow spotters measured a foot in Summit and Portage.
And the snow varied greatly in Carroll and Tuscarawas, where they saw more freezing rain.
The Akron Canton Airport weather station pegged total snowfall at 9 inches.
Schools were closed Thursday and Friday, and even some businesses kept their doors locked.
Many events were canceled, including most of the Friday night high school basketball schedule.