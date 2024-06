Rain falls on a pedestrian on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summer Solstice is not until June 3.

But meteorologists say it’s Summer now, the months of June, July and August.

And with the numbers in for the Spring season, it was a wet one, nearly enough to break into the top ten.

13.45 inches of rain, two-and-a-half inches above normal.

That includes the more than five inches of rain measured last month at CAK.