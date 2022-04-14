Ramirez And Guardians Finally Make It Official
GUARDIANS, 3B JOSÉ RAMÍREZ AGREE
TO HISTORIC CONTRACT THRU THE 2028 SEASON
Would Mark Longest Tenure by Position Player in Club History
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the signing of 3B José Ramírez to a seven-year contract through the 2028 season.
Ramírez, 29, has been one of the most prolific hitters in franchise history over his 10-year career since debuting with the Guardians in 2013, posting a career batting average of .280 (999-for-3,570) with 248 doubles, 29 triples, 166 home runs, 554 RBI and 154 stolen bases (.355/.505/.861) in 986 games. A dominant and consistent force, the Baní, Dominican Republic native’s four, top-six A.L. Most Valuable Player finishes since 2017 are tied for the most in MLB with Mike Trout over the five-year span. He is already nearing the top 10 in franchise history in home runs (12th, 166), stolen bases (10th, 154) and bWAR (21st, 34.4). He is the only player in franchise history with 150 career home runs and 150 stolen bases as a member of the Guardians and he leads all Major League hitters in extra base hits since 2017 (345).
Ramírez was once again a force in 2021, batting .266 (147-for-552) with 32 doubles, 5 triples, 36 home runs, 111 runs, 103 RBI and 27 steals in 152 games (.355/.538/.893), earning a sixth place finish in the A.L. MVP voting. José and A.L. MVP Shohei Ohtani were the only hitters in Major League Baseball with at least 35-or-more home runs, 100-or-more RBI and runs and 25-or-more steals, making him just the 9th player in MLB history to have multiple seasons turning the trick (also did it in 2018). He became just the second third basemen (75% of games) in club history with multiple 30-HR seasons (Al Rosen) and the fourth in club history with multiple 100-RBI seasons.
According to FanGraphs, the Cleveland third baseman finished the season sixth in fWAR in MLB (6.3), third in the A.L. behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (6.7) and Marcus Semien (6.6). Over the last two seasons, his combined fWAR of 9.8 leads MLB, slightly ahead of Trea Turner (9.6). His 36 home runs were third-most in a single-season by a switch-hitter, just shy of his 2018 mark of 39, giving him 163 for his career (only Carlos Santana has more in club history with 216). Defensively, he has received a Rawlings Gold Glove finalist nomination five times over his career, finishing tied for first among MLB third basemen in defensive runs saved (10) in 2021.
The Guardians third baseman is off to a historic start for his 2022 campaign, hitting .480 (12-for 25) with 3 home runs, 14 RBI and 5 runs scored. Since 1920, he is just the second player to record 12-or-more-hits and 14-or-more RBI within the first six games of the season, joining Philadelphia’s Pat Burrell who accomplished the feat in 2005 (12 hits, 15 RBI).
Assuming Ramírez plays out the entirety of the contract, his 16-year tenure with the organization will be the longest-ever by a position player and third-longest in the franchise’s 122-year history behind only pitchers Mel Harder (18 seasons) and Bob Feller (16).
Quote from Cleveland Guardians President, Baseball Operations CHRIS ANTONETTI
“We’re thrilled to reach a contract extension with José Ramírez that will keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future. José has been such an integral member of our organization and will continue to be a cornerstone of our club moving forward. José has established himself as one of the best players in the game, and beyond that, he’s an incredible competitor and teammate. He exemplifies the attributes and qualities we seek to develop in our players, and he sets an admirable standard for others to strive toward. We deeply appreciate the commitment that José has made to our team, franchise and city, and we look forward to building our future clubs around him.