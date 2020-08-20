Ramp at I-77/Route 30 Interchange to Close for 3 Years Starting Monday
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An upcoming ramp closure at I-77 and Route 30 will give you some idea of the scope of the $56 million project at the interchange.
Starting Monday, the ramp from Eastbound 30 to Northbound 77 will be closed for as long as three years.
That portion of the ramp to Southbound 77 will remain open.
ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says the end of the ramp does not work for the upcoming traffic pattern changes for the project.
Those new traffic patterns are now expected to take effect in November.
The ramp from Westbound Route 30 to Northbound I-77 is already closed.
It’s expected to reopen in about a month.