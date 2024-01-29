Ramp, Lane Closures at Route 8/I-271 Due to Fatal Crash, Fire

MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ramp from Northbound Route 8 to 271-North remains closed as ODOT says further detailed inspections are being done.

That’s even though the initial checks of the bridge showed no structural damage.

Also, Route 8 traffic on the bridge over Brandywine Creek will be restricted as the bridge needs to be resurfaced.

That should be done by the end of the week.

Watch for other lane closures for soil removal from the accident site.

ODOT suggests northbound drivers continue on Route 8, then take Route 82 East to 271.