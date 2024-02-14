Randazzo, Former First Energy Execs in Akron Courtroom

Former Ohio public utilities chair Sam Randazzo, right, talks to his attorney Richard Blake inside the courtroom at the Summit County courthouse in Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Two fired top executives of FirstEnergy Corp. and Ohio’s former top utility regulator have pleaded not guilty in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Initial court appearances for the three men just indicted in connection with the Nuclear Bailout Bill scheme from several years back.

Former Chairman of the PUCO Sam Randazzo and former First Energy CEO Chuck Jones and Senior VP Michael Dowling entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to the felony charges that include ‘engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity’.

Each man paid $10,000 toward a $100,000 bond, but the judge granted prosecution requests that the men be placed on ankle bracelets.

The arraignments were in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors were concerned they could be a flight risk.