News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Randy Meisner, Founding Member Of The Eagles, Dies At 77

By News Desk
July 28, 2023 6:50AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77.

The Eagles said in a statement that Meisner died Wednesday from of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band that is one of the most popular acts in history.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Receives Life Sentence in September 2022 Murder
3

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Stark County Now! Find out Where, HERE
4

Storm Impacts: Trees, Power Down in Stark, Tornado Warning Issued
5

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Schedule HERE