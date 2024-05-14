News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Range of Emotions Follow Ambush Death of Euclid Police Officer

By Jim Michaels
May 14, 2024 8:40AM EDT
Courtesy Euclid Police Department

EUCLID, Ohio 9News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Frustration and anger over a young police officer killed in the line of duty in the city of Euclid.

U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott at a memorial procession for fallen Officer Jacob Derbin says there’s no respect for law enforcement these days.

The 23-year-old officer whose father is on the force was ambushed, it’s believed by a man found dead later in the weekend.

The procession of dozens of police vehicles passed the Euclid police station, with a growing memorial display of flowers and messages for the young officer.

