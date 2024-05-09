Range of Emotions Mark Memorial Service for Frank Tyson

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A remembrance, and a call for action.

The memorial service for 53-year-old Frank Tyson Wednesday at Hear the Word Ministries in Canton was a bit of both.

The Reverend Al Sharpton was in town to deliver a 20-minute eulogy, encouraging family and friends to “rise up” in the search for justice in the case.

He reminded those in attendance that God is the final judge.

The Reverend Sharpton also brought a check for $10,000 from his National Action Network for the family.

Tyson died while in Canton police custody last month.

Family and legal representatives blame police action and inaction.

BCI is investigating.