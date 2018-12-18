Rape Suspect Arrested By Task Force

(WHBC) – A man accused of raping a girl in a port-o-john has been arrested.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says members of a U.S. Marshal Service Task Force took Carlos E. Castaneda into custody in Canton on Tuesday without incident.

The 29-year-old was taken to the jail where he’s being held on charges of rape and kidnapping, both 1st degree felonies.

The sheriff’s office says it began investigating the reported rape of a female victim in the Diamond Park area of Plain Township on September 6th.

According to Stark County court documents, Castaneda forced a girl who he did not know, into a port-o-john and forced her to engage in sexual conduct with him.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding it is asked to call the Investigations Division at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3820.