UPDATE: Names of Jackson Family Killed in Fire Released

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A family of four is dead in Jackson Township, victims of a raging house fire.

That house burned to the ground early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Fire officials now say those killed were: Jeffrey Hawk, Talina Hawk and their two children, ages 14 and 12. The children were students at Jackson Middle School.

The Jackson Township Fire Department got the call at 12:15 a.m. that the house was fully engulfed.

Strong winds only enhanced the fire that much more by the time firefighters arrived five minutes later.

They say they could not make entry to the house in the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive NW, off Meadowview Drive near Everhard Road.

That’s how intense and widespread the flames were.

There are counselors in the Jackson Local Schools on Monday.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshals Office were in town.