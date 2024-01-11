Reaction to House Override Vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reaction, after the Ohio House voted to override Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of the transgender bill.

The governor in a one-sentence statement said: “I continue to believe it is in the best interests of children for these medical decisions to be made by the child’s parents and not by the government”.

50th District State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus in a statement on his “yes” vote says: “I voted to protect our children and the integrity of women’s sports…”.

49th District State Rep Jim Thomas says in a statement that his “yes” vote “…protects our youth from undergoing permanent medical decisions…”.

Ohio Right to Life says “protecting our children is the first, most basic fundamental charge we have”.