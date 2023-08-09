Special Election: Reaction to Tuesday’s No Vote

Ohio Right to Life president Mike Gonidakis listens as Ohio Senate president Matt Huffman and Ohio state Rep. Jim Hoops talk to reporters in Columbus, Ohio, following the failure of Issue 1 in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reaction to the “no” vote on State Issue 1 in the Special August Election:

The Ohio Democratic Party in a release called Secretary of State Frank LaRose “Ohio’s biggest loser”, because of his association with the issue.

U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown says Ohio voters saw the amendment for what it was, a “power grab by powerful people”.

Stark and Summit County member of Congress Emilia Sykes says Ohioans sent a clear message that they won’t allow “Republicans to rig our democracy”.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose claims “radical activists” are set to introduce amendments to the state’s Constitution, with, he says, a “giant for sale sign” hanging on the Constitution.

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonadakis says the millions that poured into Ohio to defeat the issue are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to out-of-state special interests impacting state and even the U.S. Constitution.