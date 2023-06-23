Ready for Some New ODOT Road, Ramp, Lane Closures?

FILE–In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, file photograph, road signs direct drivers past construction along Highway 36 in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Plenty of new orange barrels out there.

Cleveland Ave. at 77

ODOT says Cleveland Avenue S is closed under I-77 until late July for bridge painting.

Nearby 15th Street SE makes for a good detour route.

It has reopened under 77.

Route 30 at Route 43

Both Eastbound and Westbound Route 30 ramps to Waynesburg Drive SE will close Friday night at 8 for the weekend, with pavement being repaired.

The ramps will reopen Monday morning at 6.

Cherry Ave. at Route 30

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic tells WHBC News that the ramp from Cherry Avenue SE to Westbound Route 30 remains closed through sometime next week.

Thursday night overnight work to paint new lines was stopped by rain.

Route 62 Repaving

And Route 62 between Route 44 and California Avenue is down to one lane for paving.

Chesnic says there will be lane closures in that area for a few months.