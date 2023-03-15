Ready to Go: ODOT 2023 Construction Program for Stark

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly $100 million in ODOT Stark County work projects either underway or getting started this Spring and Summer.

And the biggest by far is the $56.2 million bridge and pavement project on I-77 between Route 30 and Cleveland Avenue.

And there’s good news there:

The contractor is looking to late April or May to reopen the closed traffic lanes and ramps.

That work started in the Fall of 2019.

Old bridges need to be demolished and the new ones painted as part of the ongoing work there.

There’s also some paving to be done.

WHBC News will be bringing you the rest of the ODOT projects over the next week or two.