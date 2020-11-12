Real Stuff

Greenberg Smoked Turkey, Inc. in Tyler, Texas is shutting down operations
Not due to Covid, either
87,000 turkeys exploded in a fire at their plant
The company typically sells 200,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving but says it will be unable to ship any this year due to the destruction at the plant.Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the blaze and investigators are trying to figure out the cause
The company’s turkeys landed on Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” list
Ticketmaster is in the process of making plans for concerts, once a vaccine is approved. Says customers must verify status to gain entrance. Reports claim customer must prove they’ve taken a vaccine or verify negative testing up to 72 hours before an event. Anyone not proving such would not be allowed to purchase a ticket.
In what might become the new norm or shape of things to come,
Chipotle is giving customers a new way to get their favorite Mexican fast food. The chain is launching its first ever digital-only restaurant, called Chipotle Digital Kitchen. It won’t include a dining room or front service line, instead guests must order in advance via Chipotle.com. The first outpost will open Saturday in Highlands Falls, New York. The aim is to allow Chipotle to enter more urban areas, and give the chain flexibility with future locations.
Baseball Writers’ Association of America have chosen Cy Young winners
In the American League, the BBWA voted Shane Bieber (Cleveland Indians) the unanimous choice for the award.
And in the NL, it was Trevor Bauer becaming the first Cincinnati Red to win the award. Bauer earned the NL Cy Young award with 27 of a possible 30 first-place votes.
A TikTok video from @itsmeju1iette has the steak loving world losing its mind. The video is labeled, “Cooking steak for my boyfriend,” with happy Christmas-like music playing in the background. Then, she takes to cuts of beef, and slides them into a toaster to cook. When they’re done, she plops them on a plate and slathers the beef in steak sauce. Since it was posted late last week, it’s garnered over 1.6-million views and 11K comments, some of which call it a “crime” and asking which hospital her boyfriend is in.
If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for “the person who has everything,” how about a candle that smells like Mountain Dew? 716 Candle Co. has a shop on Etsy, where they currently have them on sale…with a near-perfect rating. They say the candle is made with “100% soy wax” and the candle comes in a genuine Mountain Dew can. If, for some reason, you want the scent of Diet Mountain Dew, they can accommodate that, as well, along with 38 other scents to choose from.
A London penthouse in London has sold for a $181-million…and it’s uniquely American. The penthouse, is a replica of the Oval Office in the White House. The replica was reportedly built in 1938 byJoseph P. Kennedy, who once served as an ambassador for the U.S., and was the father of President JFK . The person who bought it plans to combine the top-floor unit with two others below it, creating a 15,600-square-foot masterpiece. Well that’s one way the Donald can stay in the Oval Office.
Yesterday we told you that the NBA season would be starting in a little over a month on December 22nd, and today we are telling you that there won’t be any fans of the NBA Champions watching.
This after Los Angeles Lakers announced yesterday that they won’t have fans at Staples Center during the upcoming regular season until further notice. The Lakers also apparently don’t plan to hang their 17th title banner until fans are in the stands to celebrate the moment with them.
Former OSU head football coach, Urban Meyer revealed on Wednesday that he tested positive for Corona virus last week, but was free of major symptoms and has since recovered and will return to work this week.
All five on-air members of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show – Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone – were pulled from the air last week due to COVID-19 protocols and what Fox called an “abundance of caution.”
Fox did not reveal if any members of the crew had tested positive, but Meyer said Wednesday that his positive test was the reason the crew was pulled from the show last week.
Meyer indicated that the Big Noon Kickoff crew will return to the air this week, ahead of a college football slate that’s already seen five games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, including Ohio State’s road trip to Maryland.
Today is Thursday, November 12, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1892 – William “Pudge” Heffelfinger became the first professional football player when he was paid a $500 bonus for helping the Allegheny Athletic Association beat the Pittsburgh Athletic Club. No telling whether he later gave the money back because they couldn’t fit Heffelfinger on the back of his jersey.
1933 – In Philadelphia, the first Sunday football game was played.
1953 – The NFL policy of blacking out home games was upheld by a U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.
1967 – The Detroit Lions set a National Football League (NFL) record when they fumbled the ball 10 times. They only lost possession five of the ten times.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Sportscaster Al Michaels is 76
Neil Young is 75
Sammy Sosa is 52