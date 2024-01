MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon is making the city’s Recreation Center available to residents of the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park.

Some of those residents have had their water service impacted by apparent frozen pipes.

The showers at the Rec Center are available Monday through Friday 6 to 7 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

You are asked to show proof of residency.