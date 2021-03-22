Recapping the weekend in Sports
If you missed it
Cavs split the weekend 116-110 loser at home against the spurs Friday but
beat the Raptors Sunday night 116-105
One more home game tonight vs Sacramento before the Cavs head out on a 4 game road trip to face Chi, LA Lakers, Sacramento & Utah
LeBron James has a high ankle sprain and could miss significant time for the remainder of the season, Cavs will face the lakers without LeBron & Anthony Davis.
Ohio State basketball player E.J. Liddell tweeted screenshots of threats and hateful messages he received from angry fans after his team’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The messages to the Ohio State forward include racial insults and direct threats of harm. Head coach Chris Holtmann said in a tweet Saturday morning that the messages sent to Liddell are “Ville, dangerous and reflect the worst of humanity.”
Meanwhile in the NCAA Tournament, Oral Roberts shot 30-3’s, made 10 & advanced to the sweet 16 by knocking off #7 seed Florida, 81-78
#1 seed Illinois was the first 1 seed knocked out as well when Loyola beat them 71-58
The Browns have been very active in free agency,
Notable moves:
- Signed Rams S John Johnson III (3 years, $33.75M)
- Signed Raiders DE Takkarist McKinley (1 year)
- Signed Rams CB Troy Hill (4 years, $24M)
- Signed DT Malik Jackson (1 year)
- Re-signed Rashard Higgins (1 year, $2.38M)
- Anthony Walker colts LB 1 year $3.5 mill
For the second year in a row, general manager Andrew Berry used free agency to focus on the areas where the Browns needed the most help. And while he may not have made the type of moves that grab headlines early in the week, Berry’s work to repair the secondary may be the signature moves that push the Browns closer to the top of the league.
The signing of safety John Johnson III and slot cornerback Troy Hill, both of whom are coming over from the Los Angeles Rams landed the top spots on Pro Football Focus’ list of the most underrated signings in the first week of free agency.
The New Orleans Saints will forfeit their sixth-round pick in 2022 and be fined $700,000 for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols during the 2020 season.
The Las Vegas Raiders were also fined $800,000.
The League also announced today that the draft’s host city of Cleveland will feature a setup similar to years past, during the upcoming NFL Draft. Stages will be spread out over the downtown area, including at the Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
Fans, media and select players will be attending. Fans in attendance at the event’s “Inner Circle” will be selected by the league’s 32 teams as team ambassadors and must be fully vaccinated. And yes, for those fans who missed out on the annual tradition of booing the pick announcements of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, he’ll be back on-site in 2021. The first day of this years’ draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 29.
A police officer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, was stable after having accidentally been shot during an attempt to stop a loose cow. Officers were responding to an animal complaint Saturday night after a cow escaped a stockyard earlier in the day, the Harrisonburg Police Department said. The cow was found near a 7-Eleven a short time after the call The department is investigating whether the officer was shot by a fellow officer or by someone else trying to stop the cow.
More details have emerged about the horrific Tiger Woods crash. Law enforcement sources reportedly said that there is no evidence Woods attempted to brake while driving his SUV off the roadway and that it appears he didn’t even take his foot off the gas. Doctors said Woods is expected to be rehabilitating for eight to 12 months. He could be back sooner if he doesn’t need additional surgery.
Atlanta Motor Speedway welcomed a socially distanced crowd of about 20,000 for the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 yesterday. Ryan Blaney held off Kyle Larson for the win with ‘ole Cole Custer finishing a disappointing 18th.