Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

(Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes.

One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County.

The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement.

86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in his hometown, while 72-year-old Rand Luckner was killed near Mount Eaton in Wayne County.

At least five traffic fatalities in Stark County this year have involved drug or alcohol impairment.

23 people have been killed on the county’s roads this year, with a fatality in Canton last Friday morning still being investigated.