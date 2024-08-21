Recent String of Stark Motorcycle-Related Fatal Accidents Unexplained

FILE – In this March 25, 2010, file photo, a wrecked motorcycle lies at the the scene of a multi-motorcycle and trash truck accident on the Carefree Highway in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In less than a one week period ending Sunday, five people were killed in motorcycle accidents in Stark County.

The sheriff’s office’s Safe Communities Coalition says there’s no rhyme or reason for it.

18 people have been killed on county roadways this year.

Last year at this time it was 14.

Those fatal accidents on dirt and mini bikes from Sunday go into the motorcycle count.

Nine of the 18 killed this year were motorcycle-related.