Recent Walsh Grad Dies During Marathon
Taylor Ceepo (Walsh University)
(WHBC) – A 22-year-old Medina woman and recent graduate of Walsh University collapsed and died near the finish line of the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.
Taylor Ceepo was a star soccer player both at Walsh and at St Vincent St Mary High School.
There was a Mass for Ceepo Sunday night at Walsh, with another at the high school Monday morning at 7:15.
A marathon spokesperson says some runners chose to shorten their run because of the heat on Sunday.