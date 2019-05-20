      Weather Alert

Recent Walsh Grad Dies During Marathon

May 20, 2019 @ 5:45am
Taylor Ceepo (Walsh University)

(WHBC) – A 22-year-old Medina woman and recent graduate of Walsh University collapsed and died near the finish line of the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

Taylor Ceepo was a star soccer player both at Walsh and at St Vincent St Mary High School.

There was a Mass for Ceepo Sunday night at Walsh, with another at the high school Monday morning at 7:15.

A marathon spokesperson says some runners chose to shorten their run because of the heat on Sunday.

