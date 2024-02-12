News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Recession Risks Fading, Business Economists Say, But Political Tensions Pose Threat To Economy

By News Desk
February 12, 2024 12:42PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just a quarter of business economists and analysts expect the United States to fall into recession this year.

And any downturn would likely result from an external shock — such as a conflict involving China — rather than from domestic economic factors such as higher interest rates.

But respondents to a National Association of Business Economics survey released Monday still expect year-over-year inflation to exceed 2.5% — above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target — through 2024.

Popular Posts

1

66-Year-Old Canton Man 'Serious' After Being Shot 4 Times
2

Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting
3

Homes Around Republic Steel to be Cleaned Starting in April
4

Canton Man Receives Life Term Following Murder Conviction
5

Two Local Men Found Guilty of Federal Gambling-Related Charges