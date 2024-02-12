Recession Risks Fading, Business Economists Say, But Political Tensions Pose Threat To Economy
February 12, 2024 12:42PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just a quarter of business economists and analysts expect the United States to fall into recession this year.
And any downturn would likely result from an external shock — such as a conflict involving China — rather than from domestic economic factors such as higher interest rates.
But respondents to a National Association of Business Economics survey released Monday still expect year-over-year inflation to exceed 2.5% — above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target — through 2024.