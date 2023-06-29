Record-Breaking Bad Air?

Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the Washington Monument as people walk on top of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the worst air pollution seen in the Canton area in perhaps decades.

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario pushed the Air Quality Index in Stark County to the low 300s Wednesday evening.

They’re believed to have been the highest reading in the state.

When the weather pattern changed during the night Tuesday night and there was no more rain to wash anything away, the AQI started rising.

Outdoor activities like the city’s baseball and softball games were canceled Wednesday evening.