      Weather Alert

Record-Breaking Heat, Followed by a Drastic Return to Normal

Jim Michaels
Oct 14, 2021 @ 7:17am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If we do reach 84 degrees and break a record on Thursday, it would break the record high of 83 degrees set way back in 1899.

It would also be 21 degrees above the normal high.

But a big weather change is coming after the passage of a cold front on Saturday

AccuWeather says highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s starting Saturday, then turning even cooler in November, as you might expect.

At the airport, the normal high is 64 and the low is 45.

