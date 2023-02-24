Record High Temp Set Thursday

People sit near the pond and enjoy the sunshine in West Park as temperatures flirted with 60 degrees again, Friday, Feb. 18, 2011 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As expected, we established a new high temperature record for the date Thursday at the Akron Canton Airport.

The high was 72, breaking the previous record of 69 degrees set back in 2017.

The normal high for February 23 is 41 degrees.

It’s gotten much colder since, with temperatures back to near normal numbers.

It was windy on Thursday too, with a peak wind gust of 37 miles an hour at the airport.

Youngstown and Mansfield tied their record highs for the date.