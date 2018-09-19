Records Have Fallen

Week 4 is in the books and records fell for one team. We also saw a couple of teams that were undefeated lose in week 4. As a few teams remained unbeaten as most of them started league play.

Our stat (stats) of the week go the the Louisville Leopards. Junior QB Colton Jones throw’s for 502 yards on a 28 of 37 passing. On the other end of those passed was wide receive Ryan Pukys who caught 8 passes for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns. Both are believed to be a school records. Jones also completed passes to 4 other receivers and 2 of them each caught a touchdown. If your counted that is 6 touchdowns through the air for Jones.

We also need to give a shout out to the Perry Panthers. On 42 carries they rushed for 296 yards, averaging 7.0 yards per carry as the beat Jackson 24-14.

My final shout out goes, not to an individual nor a team, but to a whole community. Sometimes a simple football game on a Friday night can ease the pain for others if not just for few hours.

The Hoover Vikings, cheerleaders, student body, and the community paid tribute and stood in support with the GlenOak community in the passing of Sydney Kleptach, a 2017 graduate of GlenOak. Our prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

We will see you in the booth this Friday as the Jackson Polar Bears host the Lake Blue Streaks