Recovery Continues for Hundreds in Indian Lake Area

Amber Mangan throws debris on a pile outside her mothers home that was destroyed by severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio., Friday, March 15, 2024. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a disaster scene that doesn’t fit into a single photograph.

The Ohio EMA says the EF-3 tornado that struck the Indian Lake area of Logan County on March 14 destroyed 133 homes and badly damaged 164 others.

Many of the displaced are staying with family and friends.

Ohio has recorded 26 tornadoes already this year.

FEMA is in the area on Tuesday to assess the damage for a possible federal disaster declaration.