Recreational Marijuana Now Legal, Senate Working to ‘Blunt’ New Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Senate Wednesday night passed a series of changes in the new marijuana law, just hours before the voter-approved measure took effect at midnight.

Among the changes: just six plants can be grown per household, down from 12.

The THC level in extracts is reduced.

Advertising targeting children would be prohibited.

And the state’s medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell the recreational product, if they want to.

It’s not known if the House will vote on this measure.

It wouldn’t take effect until 90 days after the governor signs it.

Bottom line: the marijuana law as passed by voters last month is now the law of the state.

You can grow and possess marijuana, but right now there’s nowhere to buy it legally.