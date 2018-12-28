Recycling District: Turn in Your Cardboard, Paper, Trees

(WHBC) – This week between Christmas and New Year’s is the busiest week of the year for recycling, what with all the paper, cardboard boxes and Christmas trees that need to be disposed of.

The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District asks that you break down all cardboard boxes before putting them in the collection bins, so there’s room for more.

District Executive Director David Held says recycling increases 25% during the holiday period.

The district’s yard waste sites are accepting live Christmas trees until January 15.