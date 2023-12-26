Recycling Options for Wrapping Paper, Even Christmas Lights

BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Are you able to recycle those strands of non-working Christmas lights that you want to discard?

The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District says “yes”, you can recycle them.

It’s wise to recycle the LED light sets, which contain trace amounts of heavy metals.

You can take them to the Canton Recycling Center on Schroyer Avenue between 6th and 9th Streets SW in the city.

You can make an appointment online too.

You can also recycle much of the wrapping paper, but go through it first.

Any paper with wax or plastic content won’t be able to be recycled.

You can take that paper along with greeting cards and gift boxes to any of the Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District bins.