      Weather Alert

Red Cross Advice on Swimming Ability, Use of Unguarded Beaches

James Krivanek
Jul 2, 2021 @ 6:48am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people have drowned in northern Ohio lakes in the last week.

It has the American Red Cross suggesting swimming lessons for youngsters, and even for adults.

The Red Cross of Northern Ohio is offering both swimming lessons and lifeguard training this summer

The Red Cross says you should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change positions and swim a distance.

They say if you can’t, you shouldn’t be in the water.

And, with many government-operated beaches not providing lifeguards for various reasons, the Red Cross suggests not swimming at unguarded beaches and pools.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Mom Charged with Endangering After Explosion Sends 9-year-old to Hospital
The Longest Running TV Show STILL on the Air? Find out HERE
Alliance-Area Man Dead in Columbiana Crash
Marshal Service Names Canton Man 'Fugitive of Week'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On