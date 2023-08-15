Red Cross Back to School Tips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few reminders from the American Red Cross, as the kids head back to school.

Remember, you want to stop at least ten feet behind or in front of a school bus with its flashing lights on or extended arm displayed.

Also, plan to give yourself extra time in the morning when your school district resumes classes.

Here’s more from the Red Cross:

If your student rides a bus to school, they should plan to get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.

Students should board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to get on. They should only board their bus, never an alternate one.

All students should stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.

Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk.

Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

If children go to school in a car, they should always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4’9”), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.

If a teenager is going to drive to school, parents should mandate that they use seat belts. Drivers should not use their cell phone to text or make calls and avoid eating or drinking while driving.

Some students ride their bike to school. They should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as the traffic is going.

When children are walking to school, they should only cross the street at an intersection, and use a route along which the school has placed crossing guards.

Parents should walk young children to school, along with children taking new routes or attending new schools, at least for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for students to walk to school with a friend or classmate.