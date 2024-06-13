Red Cross Blood Drive at Sheriff’s Office, Lots of Slots Open

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the American Red Cross is holding their annual blood drive on Thursday from Noon until 6 p.m.

There were a number of appointments still available at redcrossblood.org as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The event is at the sheriff’s office on Route 62 in Canton.

Sheriff George Maier in a press release calls it “a chance for Stark County to unite and make a substantial impact”.