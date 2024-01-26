News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Red Cross: Blood Emergency Continues

By Jim Michaels
January 26, 2024 8:48AM EST
Share
Red Cross: Blood Emergency Continues
Courtesy American Red Cross

CLVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just as the American Red Cross announced there was an Emergency Blood Shortage earlier this month, winter weather arrived.

That unfortunately forced cancellation of a number of blood drives.

The wind, cold and snow also impacted the Red Cross in its efforts to move supplies where they needed to be.

So the shortage remains.

But you can help get the blood supply back up again.

There’s a blood drive next Saturday at the Church of the Lakes on Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township from 9:30 to 2:30.

The Red Cross hopes you’ll make an appointment.

And it’s easy to do that on the “Blood Donor American Red Cross” app, where you can also track where your life-saving blood goes.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Report: Woman Dead, Husband Seriously Hurt in Plain
3

Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From '22
4

Advisories, Warnings Up for Friday Through Early Saturday
5

Canton PD Investigation to be Featured on Discovery Program