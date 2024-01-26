Red Cross: Blood Emergency Continues

CLVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just as the American Red Cross announced there was an Emergency Blood Shortage earlier this month, winter weather arrived.

That unfortunately forced cancellation of a number of blood drives.

The wind, cold and snow also impacted the Red Cross in its efforts to move supplies where they needed to be.

So the shortage remains.

But you can help get the blood supply back up again.

There’s a blood drive next Saturday at the Church of the Lakes on Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township from 9:30 to 2:30.

The Red Cross hopes you’ll make an appointment.

And it’s easy to do that on the “Blood Donor American Red Cross” app, where you can also track where your life-saving blood goes.