Red Cross: Blood Needed, Some Upcoming Blood Drives

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Blood is leaving area hospitals faster than the American Red Cross can supply donations.

It happens this time of year when people are taking their vacations.

So if you can help at a local blood drive, there’s one on Friday July 14 at the Richville United Church of Christ on Richville Drive in Perry Township from Noon until 6.

Here are other local blood drives from the American Red Cross:

Alliance

7/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 11394 Edison St. NE

Canal Fulton

7/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Schalmo Family YMCA, 976 Canal St. S

Canton

7/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Stark Library – Main Library, 715 Market Ave N

Massillon

7/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 554, 988 Cherry Rd NW

7/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shady Hollow Country Club, 4865 Wales Ave NW

7/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie Street North

Uniontown

7/12/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Avenue NW

7/14/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center, Green, 1946 Town Park Blvd

7/21/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harmony Springs Christian Church, 3891 S Arlington Rd