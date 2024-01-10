Red Cross Declares Emergency Blood Shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The American Red Cross has issued a nationwide Emergency Blood Shortage Declaration.

It’s due in part to the pandemic.

The number of people giving blood has fallen by 40-percent in the last 20 years, and that’s true in our region as well.

Communications Director Jim McIntyre with the Red Cross of Northern Ohio says the holidays only exacerbate that blood shortage, with few blood drives scheduled.

The Summit Blood Donation Center on West Market Street in Akron is open five days a week.

And you can give Thursday at the Shady Hollow Country Club on Wales Avenue NW in Jackson Township from Noon to 6.

Here’s more from the Northern Ohio Red Cross:

Don’t wait – to make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl.

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center:

Summit Blood Donation Center

501 W. Market St., Akron

Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.