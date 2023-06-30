Red Cross Safety Tips on 4th of July Fireworks
June 30, 2023 8:45AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is out with some tips to “keep it safe” with fireworks this weekend.
Yhey say you should never give fireworks to a small child.
And make sure the person detonating the pyrotechnics is wearing eye protection.
Keep a supply of water nearby.
And never relight a “dud”.
Here’s more from the American Red Cross:
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals.
Stay at least 500 feet away from the show.
Many states outlaw most fireworks.
Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.
If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:
- Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
- Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
- Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
- Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.