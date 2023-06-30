Red Cross Safety Tips on 4th of July Fireworks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is out with some tips to “keep it safe” with fireworks this weekend.

Yhey say you should never give fireworks to a small child.

And make sure the person detonating the pyrotechnics is wearing eye protection.

Keep a supply of water nearby.

And never relight a “dud”.

Here’s more from the American Red Cross:

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals.

Stay at least 500 feet away from the show.

Many states outlaw most fireworks.

Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.

If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps: