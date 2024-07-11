Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations, Offering Enticements
July 11, 2024 10:25AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The American Red Cross says they have a critical need for blood and platelet donors.
So they ask that you make an appointment on their website, and keep the appointment you’ve made.
There are blood drives Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Aultman Community Hospital in Alliance.
And from 8 until 2 at the Aultman North Canton Medical Group on Whipple Avenue NW in North Canton.
The Red Cross is offering enticements too.