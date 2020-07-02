Red Cross: Watch the Kids, Other Swimming Safety Tips for Hot Holiday Weekend

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Jul 2, 2020 @ 5:23am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The kids are drawn to the water in this hot weather, and the American Red Cross wants it to be a safe weekend.

So if you’re in charge of watching the kids in the water, you should know even a short lapse of attention can mean the difference between life and death.

And, you should swim with a buddy and a lifeguard around.

Never swim alone.

Also, the Red Cross says you want to add in all your COVID safety measures.

You want to keep that 6-feet of distancing both in and out of the water.

