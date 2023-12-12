Red Cross With 5 Blood Drives in Stark This Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five opportunities to give the gift of life this week, a great Christmas gift.

The American Red Cross has two blood drives in the Alliance area.

At the First Christian Church on West Beech Street on Wednesday, and at the Elks Lodge on Glamorgan Street.

Both are from 1 to 6.

Also, in Canal Fulton at the Northwest Senior Center on Locust Street SE on Friday from 1 to 6.

And at the Paradise United Church of Christ on East Main Street in Louisville, Saturday from 10 to 3.

Another one: Thursday 2 to 7 at the United Methodist Church on Cleveland Avenue NW in Uniontown.

Here’s more from the Cleveland office of the Red Cross:

Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, those who come to give blood Dec. 1-31, 2023, will

automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

In thanks for giving, we’re also offering a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email for those who come to give Dec. 1-17, and a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt Dec. 18-Jan. 5, while supplies last.