Red Cross With Incentives for Donating Blood in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summertime is typically a period where blood supplies run low, with people recreating and on vacation.
the American Red Cross is offering a $10 gift card and a chance at a prize package for donating the Gift of Life this month.
That top prize is a backyard theatre package.
There’s a blood drive Friday from Noon to 6 at the First Christian Church on Route 30 in Minerva.
Here’s the Stark County area schedule from the American Red Cross:
Alliance
6/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lexington Twp Fire Department, 14555 Gaskill Dr NE
6/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alliance Elks Lodge No 467, 606 Glamorgan
6/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1141 W Beech St
Canal Fulton
6/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Canal Fulton Fire Dept, 1165 E Locust St
Canton
6/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 4500 Atlantic Blvd NE
6/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2950 Whipple Avenue, NW
Louisville
6/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Paradise United Church Of Christ, 619 E. Main Street
Massillon
6/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jackson Township Fire Department, 7383 Fulton Drive NW
6/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Paul & Carol David YMCA of Jackson Township, 7389 Caritas Circle NW
Minerva
6/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 300 Lincoln Way/Rt. 30
Navarre
6/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE
6/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE
North Canton
6/13/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple Street
Uniontown address
6/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harmony Springs Christian Church, 3891 S Arlington Rd
6/14/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greentown Volunteer Fire Department, 10100 Cleveland Ave NW
6/15/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Ave NW
6/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Community YMCA, 428 King Church Ave SW
6/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harmony Springs Christian Church, 3891 S Arlington Rd