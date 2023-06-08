Red Cross With Incentives for Donating Blood in June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summertime is typically a period where blood supplies run low, with people recreating and on vacation.

the American Red Cross is offering a $10 gift card and a chance at a prize package for donating the Gift of Life this month.

That top prize is a backyard theatre package.

There’s a blood drive Friday from Noon to 6 at the First Christian Church on Route 30 in Minerva.

Here’s the Stark County area schedule from the American Red Cross:

Alliance

6/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lexington Twp Fire Department, 14555 Gaskill Dr NE

6/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alliance Elks Lodge No 467, 606 Glamorgan

6/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1141 W Beech St

Canal Fulton

6/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Canal Fulton Fire Dept, 1165 E Locust St

Canton

6/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 4500 Atlantic Blvd NE

6/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2950 Whipple Avenue, NW

Louisville

6/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Paradise United Church Of Christ, 619 E. Main Street

Massillon

6/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jackson Township Fire Department, 7383 Fulton Drive NW

6/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Paul & Carol David YMCA of Jackson Township, 7389 Caritas Circle NW

Minerva

6/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 300 Lincoln Way/Rt. 30

Navarre

6/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE

6/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE

North Canton

6/13/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple Street

Uniontown address

6/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harmony Springs Christian Church, 3891 S Arlington Rd

6/14/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greentown Volunteer Fire Department, 10100 Cleveland Ave NW

6/15/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Ave NW

6/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Community YMCA, 428 King Church Ave SW

6/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harmony Springs Christian Church, 3891 S Arlington Rd