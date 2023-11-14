Red Cross Works With ‘Elf’ to Encourage Blood Donations
November 14, 2023 7:05AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – To encourage people to give the “gift” of life, the American Red Cross is giving donors a pair of Elf socks through the end of the month.
It celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of the holiday movie favorite.
The Red Cross says the holidays are a time when donations typically drop.
There’s a blood drive Thursday November 16 from Noon to 6 at the Shady Hollow Country Club in Jackson Township.
Here are more local blood drives from the Red Cross:
11/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of Mount Union, Simpson Street, Alliance.
11/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus 554, 988 Cherry Rd NW, Massillon.
11/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harmony Springs Christian Church, 3891 S Arlington Rd, Green.