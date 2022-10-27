News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘Red Ribbon Campaign’ Underway

By Jim Michaels
October 27, 2022 5:45AM EDT
Share
‘Red Ribbon Campaign’ Underway
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The cupola atop the Stark County Courthouse in downtown Canton is bathed in red light this week, in observance of the National Family Partnership’s “Red Ribbon Campaign”.

Since 1985, the Red Ribbon has served as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.

“Red Ribbon Week is a reminder to anyone who may be a role model that young people are paying attention to their behaviors and choices,” said Justina Gorman, Drug Free Stark County coalition leader.

Visit GetSmartAboutDrugs.com for more information about Red Ribbon Week or contact Drug Free Stark County at 330-455-6644.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
3

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
4

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
5

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting