Redistricting Commission Approves Maps, Dems Don’t Like Them, Will High Court?
(Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The group meeting to draw the boundary lines for the state’s House and Senate districts came up with a third proposal Thursday night.
But Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission still voted against them.
The maps would only be in effect for four years without that Democratic support.
But they do appear to come closer to the Supreme Court’s demands for fairer districts.
The high court also ordered commission members including the governor to appear before them next Tuesday.
They need to explain why the maps weren’t done by deadline set by the court.