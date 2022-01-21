Refuge of Hope Offers Help to Shivering Residents
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big piles of snow and bitter cold temperatures: the combination is not good for the poor and the homeless.
In fact, Refuge of Hope even offers socks to folks coming for evening dinner.
The Refuge realizes people are spending a lot of time being sloshed with wet snow or standing on snow piles waiting for the bus.
Stark County’s only homeless shelter for men serves dinners for everyone nightly between 4:30 and 6.
They opened informally after the heavy snowfall on Monday, offering coffee and soup.