Regional Power Grid Organization Says Conservation Helped During Christmas Cold

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When electric utilities and government entities asked us to conserve energy during the severe winter storm of December 23 and 24, that request actually came from PJM Interconnection in southeast Pennsylvania.

That organization oversees the power grid in 13 states including Ohio from a 24/7 operations center.

They say the request was followed by enough people and businesses that power demand was reduced.

It was reaching a peak because some natural gas and coal-fired plants had problems operating during the below zero weather.

The so-called Northeast Blackout of 2003 which also impacted all of Ohio was a game changer when it came to power distribution and control.

AEP joined the PJM power grid organization the next year, and First Energy came in a few years later.