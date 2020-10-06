Registered Voters Flock to Start of Early Voting
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The line wrapped around the building!
An estimated 200 people were in line first thing Tuesday morning when early voting started at the Stark County Board of Elections.
The scene was repeated around Ohio, especially in the larger cities.
Voters tell WHBC News once they got inside, the process was smooth and felt safe.
Early voting is underway 8 to 5 Monday through Friday, then the hours expand in two weeks.