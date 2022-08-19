Regula: Revolving Loan Fund to Benefit More Than HOF Village

Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula (Courtesy commissioner's office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s about more than giving a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village.

That’s what Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula and other county leaders say about the new revolving loan fund created by the county port authority.

They say it’s about lending to small and sometimes even larger businesses for expansion.

Especially during times of business contraction, when a loan may be harder to get.

It’s a “revolving” fund because it continues to replenish itself as payments are made.