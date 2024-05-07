News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Relief in Green, Uniontown: Wanted Akron Man Arrested Over Weekend

By Jim Michaels
May 7, 2024 8:58AM EDT
Raymond Klisz (Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The armed Akron man facing charges in the city of Green and later spotted in Uniontown was arrested Sunday afternoon, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

48-year-old Raymond Klisz is charged with ‘violation of a protection order’ and a felony gun-related charge at a home in Green back on Saturday April 27.

After taking off on foot, he ended up in Stark County and the Uniontown Community Park, which was evacuated for a time.

No word on how or where the arrest happened.

